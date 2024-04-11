Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $340.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

