Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.19. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.