Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 671,290 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 234,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 880.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 300,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

