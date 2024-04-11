SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,037,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,443,767 shares.The stock last traded at $23.06 and had previously closed at $23.07.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

