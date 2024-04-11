SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,855,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,956,556 shares.The stock last traded at $27.89 and had previously closed at $27.82.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

