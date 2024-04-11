SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,855,972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,402,326 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $28.77.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

