SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.