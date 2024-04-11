Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,500 shares, a growth of 7,601.6% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

SPE opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

