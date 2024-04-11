Spectris (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,435 ($56.13) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SXS. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.84) to GBX 3,520 ($44.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.58) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,444 ($81.56).

Spectris Price Performance

Insider Activity at Spectris

SXS opened at GBX 3,264 ($41.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,438.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,426.42. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,917 ($36.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.16).

In related news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.51), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,340.96). 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

