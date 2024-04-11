Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $379,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

