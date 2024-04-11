Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Up 244.0% in March

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 24.35% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NIKL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

