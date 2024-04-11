SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 2%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

SRG Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.15.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

