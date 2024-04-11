STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $45.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STAAR Surgical

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,633,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,350,000 after buying an additional 503,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,002,000 after purchasing an additional 492,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ STAA opened at $51.08 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.