STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 15th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 166.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

View Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.