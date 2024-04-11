Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 900 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.76) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.00) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.66) to GBX 1,050 ($13.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 926.86 ($11.73).

STAN stock opened at GBX 672.40 ($8.51) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.70). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 644.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 655.98. The company has a market capitalization of £17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.42), for a total transaction of £160,271.65 ($202,849.83). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

