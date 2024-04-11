Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after buying an additional 1,041,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.