Stephens Raises Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $65.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.
Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.1 %
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
