StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STEP. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.90.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

