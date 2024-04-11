Steven D. Gutterman Sells 14,035 Shares of Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Stock

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Gutterman sold 14,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $17,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.80.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.