STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ TUGN opened at $23.36 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- NVIDIA Enters Correction: Worry or Opportunity?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Taylor Morrison: A Home Building Stock You Can Buy at a Discount
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.