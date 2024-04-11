STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TUGN opened at $23.36 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

