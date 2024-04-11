Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.16.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 4,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 858,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 95,422 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

