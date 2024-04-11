Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 15,033 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,360% compared to the average volume of 1,030 put options.

Globe Life Stock Down 17.5 %

NYSE GL traded down $18.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.58. 6,815,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,885. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.