StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $695,520.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.