StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR opened at $130.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $131.93.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Further Reading

