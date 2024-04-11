StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

