StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
