StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

