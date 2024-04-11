StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on M. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.