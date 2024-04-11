StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.31 on Friday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
