StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

