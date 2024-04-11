StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.