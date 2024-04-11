StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.