Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $590.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $223,115. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

