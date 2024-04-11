Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.