STP (STPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.96 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $133.19 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,533.63 or 1.00111047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00125837 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06818374 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,932,020.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.