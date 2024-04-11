S&U plc (SUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SUS opened at GBX 1,850 ($23.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 47.78, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,873.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,068.72. S&U has a 12 month low of GBX 1,750 ($22.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.53). The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of 679.63 and a beta of 0.54.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

