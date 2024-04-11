Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $881.00 and last traded at $885.96. 1,833,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,301,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $928.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $923.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

