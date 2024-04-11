Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Director Tim Kutzkey Acquires 193,548 Shares

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) Director Tim Kutzkey purchased 193,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,994.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 332,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,717.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Surrozen Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Surrozen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in Surrozen by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 512,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Surrozen by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 523,162 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.