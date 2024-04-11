Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of WOLF opened at $27.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.66. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

