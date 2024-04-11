Susquehanna Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $54.21 on Monday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,742,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schlumberger by 79.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.