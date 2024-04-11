Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.60

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 16842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.