S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About S&W Seed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

