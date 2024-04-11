S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
