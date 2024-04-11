Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

