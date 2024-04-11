Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,054,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,635,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

