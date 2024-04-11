Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 286417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Talon Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talon Metals
Talon Metals Stock Performance
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.