Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 286417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Talon Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

About Talon Metals

The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.20 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

