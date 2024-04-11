Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tanger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tanger has a dividend payout ratio of 116.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Tanger has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.