Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tanger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tanger has a payout ratio of 116.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Shares of SKT opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tanger by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

