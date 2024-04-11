Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

About Taylor Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.