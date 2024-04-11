Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Taylor Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ TAYD opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices
About Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Devices
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.