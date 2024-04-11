TD Cowen Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $144.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:KKR traded up $3.35 on Thursday, hitting $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

