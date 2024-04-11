Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,431,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,542,000 after purchasing an additional 457,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.